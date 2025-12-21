<p class="bodytext">Feature film ‘Padmagandhi’, about a young girl enchanted by the lotus, is drawing curious children to the cinemas.</p>.<p class="bodytext">Leela, the protagonist, seeks to understand the significance of the flower, and stumbles on its preeminence in art, literature, religion, spirituality, science and medicine. </p>.<p class="bodytext">K Suchendra Prasad, director, first made the 125-minute film in Sanskrit, and then dubbed it in Kannada and Hindi. “Focusing on the enduring significance of the lotus, the film subtly reminds viewers of our thriving traditions,” he told <span class="italic">DH</span>.</p>.<p class="bodytext">Now on the big screen in its second week, the film is aimed at young minds. ‘Padmagandhi’ also illuminates the flower’s symbolic connection to India’s highest civilian awards: the Padma Shri, Padma Bhushan, and Padma Vibhushan. “This emphasises the flower’s deep-rooted place in the cultural consciousness of the nation,” said Suchendra Prasad, who has also made a mark as an actor in several Kannada films.</p>.From raga to electronica: Rahul Sharma on the changing soundscape of the santoor.<p class="bodytext">Sanskrit scholar S R Leela’s in-depth research, combined with Prasad’s own research, provided the basis for the narrative. Leela has also produced the film, starring Paripoorna Chandrashekhar, Dr. Deepak Paramashivan, Mahapadma, Mrityunjaya Shastri, and others. </p>.<p class="bodytext">Cinema in Sanskrit is rare–G V Iyer is known for his films on Sankara, Madhwa and Ramanuja, three great Vedantic acharyas. ‘Padmagandhi’ unfolds a tapestry of ancient history, throwing light on temple sculpture and Vedic teaching, Suchendra Prasad said. </p>