Bengaluru: Cubbon Park flower show draws large crowds

<p class="bodytext">The Cubbon Park flower show, which has been trending on social media, has been running since last Thursday. This 11-day edition carries a combined theme — Children’s Day and Karnataka Rajyotsava — since it is being held in November.</p>.<p class="bodytext">The idea of the show stems from the 2017 two-day Children’s Day special flower show that was organised by the Women and Child Welfare Department, explains Kusuma G, deputy director of horticulture, Cubbon Park. “We decided to host the show as a ticketed event, allowing us to use the profits as a revolving fund, which will be dedicated to the development of the park,” she adds.</p>.Cubbon park flower show: Alternative parking announced to ease Sunday rush.<p class="bodytext">The flower arrangements depict animals such as elephants, deer, chickens and dolphins, among others. “The showstopper is a model of the 15-foot-tall Hampi wheel, and we even have a Hampi chariot-like model,” she adds. An elephant made of bitter gourds has gone viral on social media. “I was surprised to see the elephant go viral; we thought the wheel would be a fan favourite,” she adds, as she recalled an AI-generated video of the elephant model dancing.</p>.<p class="bodytext">Kusuma also explains that the flowers will be changed once halfway through the show, and daily touch-ups are being done to maintain a “fresh look”. The flower show uses a variety of flowers, ranging from chrysanthemum, roses, marigolds, to petunia, sea lavenders (Limonium) and salvia, to name a few.</p>.<p class="bodytext">The flowers are sourced from farmers in and around Bengaluru, including some from the park.</p>.<p class="bodytext">After the flower show, the flowers will be dried and used as a base for dyes. “We have gotten in touch with NIMHANS, which runs a project that uses flowers to make natural Holi colours,” Kusuma says, explaining <br />that the project is a part of their Psychiatric Rehabilitation Services (PRS). The initiative is an occupational therapy programme, she adds, noting that the hospital had done something similar after last year’s Republic Day flower show.</p>.<p class="bodytext">In addition, cultural events are being held alongside a display of paintings near the bandstand. The paintings are from Rumale Art House and Karnataka Chitrakala Parishath.</p>.<p class="bodytext">Additional security and cleaning staff have been deployed to manage the surging crowds at the flower show.</p>.<p class="bodytext"><span class="italic">The show will go on until December 7, 7 am to 6 pm. Entry Rs 30 for adults and Rs 10 for children.</span></p>