Become the miracle

Often in the process of ‘wanting to do’ and to ‘reach out’ to others, we tend to expect miracles to happen. For the beneficiaries to robotically ‘fall in line’ with our plans for them, mainly if they be our family members, our domestic helpers or those at organisations where we donate, perhaps volunteer our skills and services. We often find it difficult to digest that they can hold a point of view that differs from ours, especially when they are less educated or able, sick and dependent.

Ponder at the thought, when we set out on our ‘do good’ mission, not all will understand us. We’ll receive both bouquets and brickbats, especially if we are in the public eye. Some will judge us as self-seekers but we have to stand firm in our commitments, as we know ourselves best and the inner motives that drive us.

We need the patience to be accommodating to the ideas of others. Hear and wait for them to come round to our point of view, or be agreeable in disagreement. Consider that another’s view may be the more suitable one. Learn to accept it. Teamwork always calls for sharing of differing approaches, emanating from various temperaments and levels of understanding. Never succumb to ‘Founder’s Syndrome’ in an organisation you may have started. Sow a seed, establish a strong base and move on.

In the ultimate analysis if we want a miracle we must be that miracle. Yes. A miracle of kindness, patience, tolerance, acceptance and change, co-operating with those who may not understand and accept us, yet doing the best possible for them to the extent they permit, coaxing and encouraging them gently if a stretch is needed. A saying goes: "When you love someone, let them go. If they love you in return, they will always come back to you."

Our change of attitude will be the miracle we seek, stimulating our dignity, self-respect and sense of commitment, despite disappointments at not maybe always looking miraculous through our own and others’ eyes.