After repeal of farm laws, what are farmers' six other demands?

Farmers have won the fight against the Modi government as the three controversial farm laws have been repealed but the war is not yet over. The agitating farmers shot off a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi asking him to start talks with them on six other demands.

This was a few days after PM Modi announced that his government would officially roll back the agri laws in the upcoming Winter Session of the Parliament.

Here is what the six demands are:

1- The farmers' first demand is to make the minimum support price (MSP) based on the formula of C2+50 per cent (meaning 50 per cent above the cost of production) as a legal right for all crops and for all farmers. The letter reminded the Prime Minister that it was a committee under his chair that had in 2011 recommended this to the then Prime Minister and his government later announced it in Parliament too. Agriculture scientists and experts have opined that such a law will be difficult to implement and would result in higher food inflation.

2- The second demand is to withdraw the draft Power Regulation (Amendment) Bill 2020/2021. The Electricity (Amendment) Bill 2021 seeks to de-license power distribution which farmers fear may reduce entry barriers for private players. The SKM said the government had promised to withdraw it, but was, however, inserted in Parliament proceedings.

3- The third demand has to do with air pollution and stubble burning in northern states. Farmers have asked for the removal of provisions to punish those who burn stubble under the Commission for Air Quality Management Act for Delhi and its Surrounding Regions (CAQM) Act. The Act has retained the sections which term farmers as "criminal", according to farmers.

4- The farmers are also demanding the withdrawal of cases filed against protestors during the year-long protests at Delhi borders with immediate effect. Cases were lodged against hundreds of farmers from Delhi, Haryana, Chandigarh, Uttar Pradesh and many other states since June 2020.

5- Farmers are demanding suspension and arrest of Union Minister of State for Home Ajay Mishra Teni, who is accused under section 120B in connection with the Lakhimpur Kheri tragedy of October 3, where eight persons, including four farmers, were killed, as a car mowed them down.

6- The sixth demand is compensation and rehabilitation for the families of about 700-odd farmers who lost their lives during the agitation, the SKM said, and demanded land for a Shaheed Smriti Smarak (Martyrs' Memorial) at the Singhu Border.

The Union Cabinet on Wednesday is expected to formally approve the bills to repeal the three farm laws, setting in motion the process for their introduction in the Parliament next week.

(With agency inputs)

