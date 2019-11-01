Jharkhand Assembly Election: All you need to know

Jharkhand will go to Assembly polls in five phases from November 30. The polling to the 81-member Assembly will be held on November 30, December 7, December 12, December 16 and December 20 while the counting of votes will be held on December 23, Chief Election Commissioner Sunil Arora told in a press conference on Friday.

There is a 20% increase in the polling stations as compared to the 2014 Assembly elections. There were 24, 648 polling stations in 2014 whereas there will be 29, 464 polling stations in the upcoming Assembly elections.

The term of the current BJP-led government headed by Raghubar Das ends on January 5. Special arrangements will be made for elderly people and those physically handicapped. Free transports will be provided in some places on the day of the election.

Raghubar Das-led BJP government, the first to complete a term of five years since Jharkhand's formation in 2000, is hoping to improve its 2014 performance and attain a majority on its own while the main Opposition parties JMM and Congress seek to overthrow the saffron party rule.