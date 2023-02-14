'No problem' in post-poll adjustment with Tipra Motha in Tripura: CPI(M)

Asserting that the Left-Congress combine is set to secure an 'absolute' majority in the 60-member Tripura assembly elections, CPI(M) state secretary Jitendra Chaudhury on Tuesday said there will be “no problem” as far as a post-poll adjustment with the Tipra Motha if that is required.

An effort was made to forge a pre-poll adjustment with the regional party, but it was “not successful”, he said.

“But there is no problem going for a post-poll adjustment with the regional political party”, he said during an interaction at Agartala Press Club.

Chaudhury claimed that the Tipra Motha has “influence only in 20 ST-reserved constituencies, while the regional party’s presence is “nominal” in 22 unreserved seats where it has also fielded candidates.

Also Read: PM has become restless over Left-Cong alliance in poll-bound Tripura: Manik Sarkar

“There is a strong indication for the past seven days that the Left-Congress combination will secure an absolute majority in the assembly and the ruling BJP-IPFT will be reduced to a 'single digit' figure in the ensuing elections," he said.

Of the 20 ST reserved seats, the BJP and its ally IPFT had won 18 in the 2018 assembly elections. The CPI (M), which earlier had a stronghold in the tribal belt in the hills, managed to win only two seats.

Analysts believe that the Tipra Motha will be a leading force in tribal areas and is likely to garner a major chunk of votes there in the three-cornered elections to the state assembly.

On the chief ministerial face of the Left-Congress combine, the veteran tribal leader, who is contesting from the Sabroom constituency in South Tripura district, said, “Normally, the incumbent chief minister is projected as the face of the government but here I have no authority to speak on who will be the CM if the Left Front returns to power with the Congress."

Recently, AICC general secretary Ajay Kumar declared that Chaudhury will be made the next chief minister if the Left-Congress combine wins the upcoming elections.

Veteran CPI (M) leader Manik Sarkar, who helmed the state for four consecutive terms, is not contesting the elections this time.

“In Tripura, the ruling BJP-IPFT has murdered democracy and has not been following the Constitution. Therefore, the restoration of democracy, secularism and protection of the Constitution are the prime focus areas of all the democratic and secular forces. That's why the Left and the Congress came together even though they have ideological differences.”

Chaudhury promised that at least 2.50 lakh jobs will be created in the public and private sectors in the next five years if the alliance is voted to power in the frontier state.

Elections to the 60-member assembly will be held on February 16, and the counting will be held on March 2.