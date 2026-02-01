Menu
LIVE

Union Budget 2026 LIVE: 3 new All India Institute of Ayurveda, girls hostel in every district: FM

Hello Readers! Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has begun the much-anticipated Union Budget speech for FY27 in the Lok Sabha. This is her record ninth Budget. She incidentally, also holds the record for the longest Budget speech in India's history. Starting off, Sitharaman said how the Modi govt has chosen reforms over rhetoric. India will continue to take steps towards Viksit Bharat, she added. FM proposed interventions in 6 sectors, including manufacturing, strategic and frontier sectors, healthcare and advanced technology. Budget also proposed to set up Rs 10,000 crore to create champion SMEs. Propose setting up high level committee on 'Banking for Viksit Bharat'. The govt also seemed to be keeping in mind election-bound states and proposed a rare-earth corridor for states including Tamil nadu and Kerala. Stay tuned to track the latest updates.
Last Updated : 01 February 2026, 06:12 IST
Highlights
08:1101 Feb 2026

08:1101 Feb 2026

08:1101 Feb 2026

11:4001 Feb 2026

Union Budget 2026 LIVE | FM proposes setting up 3 new All India Institute of Ayurveda

11:3901 Feb 2026

Union Budget 2026 LIVE | One girls hostel to be established in every district: FM Sitharaman

11:3701 Feb 2026

Union Budget 2026 LIVE | FM proposes raising investment limit for individual PIO from 5 pc to 10 pc

11:3601 Feb 2026

Union Budget 2026 LIVE | Close to 25 cr people have come out of multi-dimensional poverty: FM Sitharaman

11:3401 Feb 2026

Union Budget 2026 LIVE |  FM proposes developing 7 high speed corridors between cities as growth connectors.

Published 01 February 2026, 02:43 IST
