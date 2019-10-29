Raut says no Dushyant in Maha, Fadnavis retaliates

In yet another scathing attack on BJP, Shiv Sena Rajya Sabha member Sanjay Raut said that his party was not "power-hungry" and was committed to the 50-50 formula.

"There is no Dushyant in Maharashtra whose father is in jail," Raut, a close aide of Shiv Sena President Uddhav Thackeray, said when asked about the delay in government formation.

In an apparent reference to Haryana Deputy Chief Minister and Jannayak Janata Party leader Dushyant Chautala, now a key ally of the BJP. "There are no saint in politics," he said when pointing out that Shiv Sena should be compelled to look for alternatives.

Raut, the Executive Editor of Sena mouthpiece Saamana, said, " Uddhav Thackeray ji had said we have other options, but we don't want to do the sin of accepting that alternative."

Raut said that Shiv Sena has always practised politics of truth and the party is not hungry.

We don't give much importance to Raut: CM

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis expressed serious displeasure over editorials in Shiv Sena mouthpiece Saamana repeatedly targetting the BJP and its leadership.

"We are upset...you have a paper that does not mean you target us (BJP)....can you write the same way against Congress and NCP," a fuming Fadnavis said.

"What will people think, what message goes out.....people will say 'these people (BJP and Sena) contest elections together, win together and engage in attacks'...Saamana is trying to derail the process, this is serious." About the statements of Raut, Fadnavis said: "We don't give much importance to him."