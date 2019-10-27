Riding on the back of nationalism

Sajith Kumar
Sajith Kumar, DHNS,
  • Oct 27 2019, 09:09am ist
  • updated: Oct 27 2019, 09:09am ist
Riding on the back of nationalism

Voters in Maharashtra and Haryana appear to have factored in the impact of farm distress and economic slowdown while exercising their franchise in the Assembly elections.

At least the muted results in favour of the BJP suggest so, exposing the limited appeal of issues such as abrogation of Article 370 and aggressive nationalism.

Read more here. 

Assembly elections 2019 | Get the latest news, views and analysis on elections in Haryana and Maharashtra on DeccanHerald.com


For election-related news in Maharashtra, click here

For election-related news in Haryana, click here

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
Assembly Elections 2019
Maharashtra
Haryana
Narendra Modi
BJP
Nationalism
Cartoon
Comments (+)
 