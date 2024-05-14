Home
Elon Musk's xAI nears $10 billion deal to rent Oracle's AI servers, says reports

The deal would make xAI one of Oracle's largest customers, the report said, as Musk looks to raise funds for xAI in an attempt to rival the AI offerings of OpenAI and Google.
Reuters
Last Updated : 14 May 2024, 17:02 IST
Last Updated : 14 May 2024, 17:02 IST

Elon Musk's artificial intelligence startup xAI has been talking to Oracle executives about spending $10 billion to rent cloud servers from the company over a period of years, The Information reported on Tuesday, citing a person involved in the talks.

xAI was reportedly in talks to raise $3 billion last month in a round, which would have valued the company at $18 billion.

Oracle and Elon Musk did not immediately respond to Reuters' requests for comment.

Published 14 May 2024, 17:02 IST
