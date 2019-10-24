Shiv Sena eyes CM post, 50:50 power sharing formula

The saffron party's alliance partner Shiv Sena is planning to claim the chief minister's post in Maharashtra. The Uddhav Thackeray-led party will also insist on a 50:50 power sharing formula with the BJP.

This is the first election in which a member of the Shiv Sena family is participating in the electoral process. Aaditya Thackeray, who is contesting from Worli constituency, was leading in the early trends.

The 29-year-old Thackeray scion is pitted against the NCP's Suresh Mane and has established a lead of over 11,892 votes as of 11 am.

Former Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar has established a lead of 6,595 votes over his BJP rival Gopichand Padalkar in Baramati.

Leader of Opposition in the Legislative Council Dhananjay Munde is leading over BJP minister Pankaja Munde by 1,654 votes.

