Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeentertainment

Revisiting 'Rangeela': A tapori, a dream, a generation

Rashmi Vasudeva remembers the cult-classic that made a generation dress up, dance, and dream. The film was rereleased in theatres on Friday.
Last Updated : 28 November 2025, 20:51 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 28 November 2025, 20:51 IST
Entertainment NewsSpecialsDH SHowtimeFilmyzilla

Follow us on :

Follow Us