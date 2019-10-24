Shivaji's descendant loses Satara Lok Sabha bypolls

NCP's Shrinivas Patil wins Satara Lok Sabha bye-elections defeating BJP's Udayanraje Bhosale, the 13th descendant of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.

The seat has been with the NCP for five terms — 1999, 2004, 2009, 2014 and 2019. While in 1999 and 2004, it was won by Laxman Pandurang Jadhav, the rest three terms it was Udayanraje who was holding the fort.

Former deputy prime minister Yashwantrao Chavan held the seat for four terms — 1967, 1971, 1977 and 1980 — while former MPCC president Prataprao Bhosale also held the seat for four terms — 1980, 1989, 1989 and 1991. Shiv Sena's Hindurao Naik Nimbalkar won the seat in 1996. Patil is a two-time MP from Karad seat.

Parts of Karad seat went to Sangli and Satara during delimitation. Before Patil, the Karad seat was represented three times by Chavan and before that twice by his mother Premlatai Chavan. Udayanraje is very popular in Satara and in 2019 Lok Sabha polls to give him a challenge, the Shiv Sena fielded Narendra Patil, a former NCP MLC, and Mathadi leader.