<p>New Delhi: As Congress stepped up its protest against VB-G RAM G Act, Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi will attend a 'MGNREGA Chaupal' (village community gathering) in his constituency Rae Bareli on Tuesday.</p><p>The party has started the 'MGNREGA Bachao Sangram' (Save MGNREGA Movement) on January 10 demanding restoration of the UPA-era rural job guarantee scheme and the party workers have started distributing a joint letter by Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and Rahul to 'gram pradhans' and MGNREGA workers among others.</p> .Rahul Gandhi writes to railway minister, seeks halt at Rae Bareli for Rajdhani Express.<p>On January 20, Congress General Secretary (Organisation) KC Venugopal said, Rahul will be visiting Rae Bareli and attending a MGNREGA 'chaupal' with MGNREGA workers and others.</p><p>He said a "comprehensive online review meeting" with state presidents, General Secretaries, state in-charges and members of the MGNREGA Coordination Committee was held to review the progress of the MGNREGA Bachao Sangram across the country.</p><p>"The review underscored the expanding reach and success of our movement in several states. In today’s meeting, we collectively resolved to intensify Panchayat-level outreach, directly engaging the general public, MGNREGA Workers and other stakeholders," he said.</p> .<p>This will be followed by ward-level peaceful sit-ins, and subsequently Vidhan Sabha/Lok Bhavan gheraos and zonal rallies, in a planned and sustained manner, he said.</p><p>"The MGNREGA Bachao Sangram has emerged as a beacon of resistance against the anti-people VB-G RAM G Act and a determined fight to protect MGNREGA in its original spirit. The movement is reaching every nook and corner of the country, energising workers and Panchayats alike. Our resolve is firm, our movement is growing, and our resistance will continue with renewed strength until MGNREGA is fully restored in its original form.</p>