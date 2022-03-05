Assembly Polls 2022 Live: Voting for last phase of Manipur polls begins; 92 candidates in fray for 22 seats

Voting began in Manipur to seal the electoral fate of 92 candidates in 22 constituencies across six districts in the second and last phase of assembly elections on Saturday. All arrangements to hold the voting in 1247 polling stations adhering to the Covid-19 safety protocols have been completed, Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Rajesh Agarwal said on Friday. Prominent candidates in the second phase include former three-time chief minister O Ibobi Singh and ex-deputy CM Gaikhangam Gangmei, both from Congress.
Cong leaders meet EC, seek free and fair election in Manipur
Alleging that militant outfits are intimidating voters and influencing the ongoing assembly polls inManipur, the Congress on Friday urged the Election Commission to maintain a level-playing field and ensure free and fair polling exercise.
A Congress delegation met the commission ahead of the second phase of polling on Saturday and also raised the issue of the BJP-led state government releasing funds to militant groups under the suspension of operation agreement, despite the model code of conduct being in force.
Polling for last phase of Manipur Elections 2022 begins; voters stand in queue while maintaining social distancing amid Covid-19
Manipur govt releasing stipend to SoO militant groups not MCC violation: CEO
Manipur Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Rajesh Agarwal on Friday said that the state government had not violated the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) by releasing stipend to militant groups that have declared Suspension of Operations (SoO).
Since the beneficiaries were already identified and approved before the announcement of election and enforcement of the MCC, there is no violation of MCC in connection with the Manipur assembly elections, a CEO release said.
UP polls: EC bars Abbas Ansari from campaigning for 24 hours
The Election Commission on Friday barred Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party candidate Abbas Ansari from campaigning for 24 hours in the ongoing Uttar Pradesh assemblypollsover a speech threatening to "settle the account" with government officials.
The 24-hour ban on the Mau candidate began at 7 pm on Friday.