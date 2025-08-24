Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homebusinesscompanies

Dream11 in talks to end cricket sponsorship due to new gaming law, report says

Dream11 signed a three-year agreement with the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) in 2023 to feature its logo on the national team's jerseys.
Last Updated : 24 August 2025, 13:11 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 24 August 2025, 13:11 IST
Business NewsSports NewscompaniesDream11

Follow us on :

Follow Us