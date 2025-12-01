Menu
Today's Horoscope – December 1, 2025: Check horoscope for all sun signs
Published 30 November 2025, 18:30 IST
Aries
March 21 - April 20
The elders in your family demand your time, and you seem to run out of patience. All is well, so just chill. You may want to take another look at an investment you are about to make. Colour: Ruby-red  Number: 8
Taurus
April 21 - May 21
Emotional situations take a toll on you today. The disappointments or frustrations you feel may not be justified. Be more objective rather than being emotional when dealing with colleagues today. Colour: Grey  Number: 2
Gemini
May 22 - June 21
Time to catch up with friend you neglected. Your special one is ready to make a commitment. A sibling proves irksome. An extra hour of work will bring in more money, and a hobby turns lucrative. Colour: orange  number: 3
Cancer
June 22 - July 22
Your boss will present an olive branch today. Take it. However, beware the office snoop. Conflicts with loved ones possible because you are tensed up. Colour: Jade  Number: 5
Leo
July 23 - August 21
You are sensitive to criticism. Conflict between desire and duty arises. contact with children emphasised. Problems with business or personal partner possible today. Colour: Gold  Number: 6
Virgo
August 22 - September 23
Tie up your personal papers or push to have legal settlements completed. Luck is with you. Don't take offence at comments made by co-workers. Colour: Brown  Number: 9
Libra
September 23 - October 22
An older loved one in the family needs your care and attention today, but you are charming and persuasive and will help soothe matters. This is an excellent time for working on confidence issues. Colour: Olive  Number: 4
Scorpio
October 23 - November 21
Loans or debts need to be settled soon but an unexpected cheque will ease things through. Travel good. Try not to let relatives or friends cause any friction with your partner. Stay mellow. Colour: Burgundy  Number: 1
Sagittarius
November 22 - December 21
A platonic friendship turns into something more, taking you by surprise. Enjoy. Today you may be dealing with issues that are best left alone as you are not equipped emotionally to deal with a charged-up scene. Colour: Plum  Number: 7
Capricorn
December 23 - January 20
Be professional, and you will advance much more quickly. Your irritability will lead to family squabbles. A dominating woman will need to be tackled diplomatically. Colour: Honey  Number: 3
Aquarius
January 21 - February 19
Overwork and stress can affect health. A good day to unwind and communicate with friends. Cash slow. You’re paying too much attention to what other people are saying and not enough to how you feel. Colour: Mauve  Number: 5
Pisces
February 20 - March 20
A partner is demanding and wanting more of your time and attention than you are willing to give. It is better to let things take their own course instead of forcing issues. Colour: Blue-green  Number: 6
Amara Ramdev