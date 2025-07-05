Today's Horoscope – December 18, 2025: Check horoscope for all sun signs
Published 17 December 2025, 18:35 IST
March 21 - April 20
ARIES: (Mar 21 - Apr 20): Make sure you always get the full story on everything you do, every contract you get into and every new person you meet so as to be clear on what's happening. Deception about some parts of your life could be an issue. Lucky Colour: Purple Lucky Number: 2
April 21 - May 21
TAURUS: (Apr 21 - May 21): A new avenue is opening up at work which will provide the base for much pleasure in the future. Trips and new places you may visit now will open new doors for you. No longer is your life predictable. Look out for exciting new things in romance and love.
Lucky Colour: Mauve Lucky Number: 3
May 22 - June 21
GEMINI: (May 22 - Jun 21): You appear not to have enough hours in the day to do all that you want to do. Delegating work seems like a good idea. Ideas of moves need talking through with a close one.
Lucky Colour: Beige Lucky Number: 5
June 22 - July 22
CANCER: (Jun 22 - Jul 22): A sudden burst of energy could invoke unnecessary confrontations at work today. It is very important for you to stay focused today. An associate or friend could turn amour and romance could bloom in a big way. Lucky Colour: White Lucky Number: 6
July 23 - August 21
LEO: (Jul 23 -Aug 21): A friend will broaden your perspective and help you to look at the big picture. A special outing adds a new zip into a relationship today. Your desire for excitement and adventure may be expensive.
Lucky Colour: orange Lucky Number: 8
August 22 - September 23
VIRGO: (Aug 22 - Sept 23): Confusion regarding other people's money and joint ventures will come to a head. A friend or loved one interferes unnecessarily with your affairs today. Your sensitive touch will take you through sticky patches at work today. Lucky Number:4 Lucky Colour: Scarlet
September 23 - October 22
LIBRA: (Sept 24 - Oct 23): You may feel introspective and pass up social invitations today.. Career matters are frustrating. Bone and lower back problems may persist. Rigorous exercises or physical training should be avoided.
Lucky Colour: Mango Lucky Number: 9
October 23 - November 21
SCORPIO: (Oct 24 - Nov 22): The pace of life quickens, and feelings lie much closer to the surface. You may decide to throw a party, make home repairs. Throat infections and allergies indicated.
Lucky Colour: Maroon Lucky Number: 7
November 22 - December 21
SAGITTARIUS: (Nov23 - Dec 22): Your relationship is in a state of flux and open mindedness and honesty are needed at this hour. Be alert for evasive or deceptive statements at work today.
Lucky Colour: ochre Lucky Number: 1
December 23 - January 20
CAPRICORN: (Dec23 - Jan 20): Physical activities will keep you fit. A business deal comes through. Overseas contract viable. Your obviously unique way of doing things has caught the eye of someone in a higher position.
Lucky Colour: Garnet Lucky Number: 3
January 21 - February 19
AQUARIUS: (Jan 21 - Feb 19): You may have to make some changes. Be prepared to use your charm and intellect in order to get your way. Don't wait for opportunities to find you today, but get out and discover them for yourself.
Lucky Colour: Olive-green Lucky Number: 6
February 20 - March 20
PISCES: (Feb 20- Mar 20): Opportunities for travel and socializing are evident. Communicate quietly about the way you feel to your partner. Don't draw too much attention to yourself at work.
Lucky Colour: Ash Lucky Number: 2
Amara Ramdev