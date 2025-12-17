Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeopinion
Transience of feelings

Transience of feelings

When the transience of emotions is realised, the only feelings that dominate are compassion and love. A moral obligation to all creatures.
Jamuna Rao
Last Updated : 17 December 2025, 19:42 IST
Last Updated : 17 December 2025, 19:42 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
OpinionOasis

Follow us on :

Follow Us