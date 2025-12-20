Today's Horoscope – December 21, 2025: Check horoscope for all sun signs
Published 20 December 2025, 18:30 IST
March 21 - April 20
The path of true love was never smooth, and you are finding it the hard way now. But with patience a better understanding will ensue today for the two of you. An older person in the family needs medical intervention.
Colour: Amethyst Number: 3
April 21 - May 21
A good day for the launch of new projects and for planning major legal strategies. Be careful with your words, as there are overly sensitive people around you who will take offence when none was intended.
Colour: Gold Number: 2
May 22 - June 21
Just be yourself. You could receive recognition for a job well done. You can make money through solid investment plans. You can finish projects early, which will bring you praise from superiors.
Colour: Maroon Number: 5
June 22 - July 22
Unexpected expenses for the house crop up, like repairs and maintenance. An old friend comes calling with an interesting offer. Get in touch with your inner self through meditation, prayer and service.
Colour: Green Number: 8
July 23 - August 21
Focus on what you can do, and don’t worry about thing that are not in your control. You seem to be moody and down-hearted. Relax - things have a way of falling into place. The Universe is offering you a great deal, but you need to listen to it calling you.
Colour: Brown Number: 6
August 22 - September 23
Be patient and watch the day play itself out. You are questioning your motives for taking on new challenges, but that kind of introspection needs a lot more clarity than you have right now.
Colour: Grey Number: 9
September 23 - October 22
Sometimes being unable to make a decision can be very exhausting, so don’t sit on the fence for too long. Your energy level is at an all-time high, so take advantage of every opportunity to be active.
Colour: magenta Number: 4
October 23 - November 21
Travel and social activity will bring about interesting talks, not to mention contacts. You will enjoy getting together with friends. You can make excellent purchases today.
Colour: Opal Number: 7
November 22 - December 21
You can keep yourself occupied with new learning
schedules and training. Thinking outside the box will help you to take a more positive lead. Travel plans come unstuck.
Colour: apricot Number: 1
December 23 - January 20
There are new directions for you and you will be recognised for your abilities and talents. Share your winnings and praise with others and be grateful. Your relationships start to improve, so you should no longer feel anxious about being confronted by certain people.
Colour: Jade Number: 3
January 21 - February 19
Don't be too quick to react. Your emotional reaction tends to
push your partner’s buttons. Don't reveal anything about your personal life that could be used adversely. Overindulgence could cause problems for you with your loved ones.
Colour: Tan Number: 6
February 20 - March 20
You feel out of tune with others in the world and the workplace.
You probably need to make adjustments to the way you connect with others and then it will feel better. Stay peaceful and approach things from a relaxed standpoint.
Colour: olive number: 2
Amara Ramdev