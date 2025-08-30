Today's Horoscope – February 2, 2026: Check horoscope for all sun signs
Published 01 February 2026, 18:30 IST
March 21 - April 20
Today, balance your desires with financial prudence. An unexpected opportunity might arise, prompting you to trust your instincts. Be cautious about impulsive spending; assess the long-term implications. Your creativity and innovative ideas could lead to unexpected gains.
Colour: Violet | Number: 6
April 21 - May 21
Focus on grounded plans today. Avoid misunderstandings by communicating clearly. Stay vigilant in your interactions; subtle cues may hold essential messages. Pay attention to your intuition; it could guide you towards a hidden opportunity.
Colour: Mauve | Number: 8
May 22 - June 21
Take a closer look at your investments today. Assess them with objectivity and don't hesitate to seek professional advice if needed. Trust your intuition; it may reveal nuances others overlook. A financial decision could lead to unexpected gains.
Colour: Honey | Number: 3
June 22 - July 22
Resist the temptation to overspend to impress others. Maintain a positive approach when handling co-workers and clients. Exercise prudence and avoid rushing into decisions.
Colour: Tan | Number: 4
July 23 - August 21
Changes at home may be on the horizon, and a relationship could bring added stress today. Take care of the health of older loved ones. Remember, things tend to fall into place when the time is right.
Colour: Ash | Number: 9
August 22 - September 23
Despite newfound importance, remain grounded. Be cautious of potential bone and lower back problems. Avoid strenuous exercises or physical training at this time.
Colour: Burgundy. | Number: 7
September 23 - October 22
Address relationship stress with open communication. Focus on
home-related matters, such as repairs or renovations. Mars adds intensity to your words, so choose them wisely.
Colour: Cream | Number: 1
October 23 - November 21
Be cautious at work to avoid misunderstandings. Successful meetings and short trips are on the horizon. Good news may come from a sibling. Keep your innovative ideas to yourself for now.
Colour: Maroon | Number: 3
November 22 - December 21
Romantic opportunities arise through group activities. Be cautious of secretive colleagues, and seek transparency in your work environment. Matters from the past may resurface for resolution.
Colour: White | Number: 5
December 23 - January 20
Setting clear boundaries will enable a better work-life balance. A rewarding opportunity might present itself, aligning with your long-term goals. Cherishing moments with loved ones will add depth to your relationships.
Colour: Pink | Number: 6
January 21 - February 19
Collaborating on a community project will amplify its impact and foster connections. Delving into a futuristic concept or technology will invigorate your innovative spirit. A dream or vision may provide clarity on an ongoing query.
Colour: Coffee | Number: 2
February 20 - March 20
Letting your artistic inclinations flow freely will result in an exquisite creation. Dedicating time to introspection will unearth deep-seated emotions, allowing for healing. A chance encounter might blossom into a meaningful bond.
Colour: Teal | Number: 1
Amara Ramdev