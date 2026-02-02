<p>There is a thin line between instincts and emotions. The former is primordial, and the latter is an expression and serves the purpose of self-preservation.</p>.<p>While experts argue on what may be included or not on the list of emotions, there is consensus on five emotions.</p>.<p>Joy heads the list: a sense of well-being, contentedness, helping social connection, etc., bringing in relaxation and a certain numbness to potential dangers, unless it is followed by the highest level of Maslow’s need of self-actualisation, elevating oneself from the bonds of social needs.</p>.<p>The opposite, which is sadness, a response to loss or inevitability, triggers empathy from others and eventually frees oneself from the clutches of inactivity.</p>.<p>Fear is perhaps the most effective survival drive, to confront or run away. Anger may precede an action, though not always, on perceived injustice and may raise one to very high levels of heralding social justice.</p>.<p>Disgust is also an evolutionary response to things that are unpleasant, offensive, or potentially contaminating. It helps to avoid harm or social violations. Primarily evolved as a protective mechanism, it helps organisms to avoid pathogens and harmful environments. </p>.<p>While there are several more emotions, the one which comes close to disgust but which needs to be fought against is contempt , a sense of superiority complex and disregard for another person or group.</p>.<p>Often described as “looking down on” someone, it typically arises when you perceive others as being beneath your standards. Historically, it is seen that this is more dangerous than killing in wars to extend or protect regional boundaries.</p>.<p>Killing millions of fellow humans, including children, on the basis of racial hatred during the Holocaust, and the apartheid needing great men like Abraham Lincoln to intervene to bring social justice are standing examples that this ‘contempt emotion’ should be fought against the barriers of colour, creed, ethnicity, nationality, social status, etc.</p>.<p>People exhibiting contempt <br>hurt others, whether in place of <br>work or worship, and are rarely <br>punished unless it is the ‘contempt <br>of court’.</p>.<p>(Disclaimer: The views expressed above are the author's own. They do not necessarily reflect the views of DH.)</p>