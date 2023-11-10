Today's Horoscope for all sun signs - November 10, 2023
Published 09 November 2023, 19:03 IST
Aries
Mixing business and pleasure isn't favoured today. Hyper-activity may make you stressed out. A day to charm your detractors. A project you've been working on for a long time concludes successfully. Lucky Colour: Orange. Lucky Number: 2
Taurus
Your charm wins the support of others. A pilgrimage in the offing. A seminar proves a social setting for contacts. Expect celebrations and a reunion with old friends. A trip with a romantic partner likely. Lucky Colour: Maroon. Lucky Number: 5
Gemini
Don’t let friends or relatives rule your life. Your need to get away could lead you into greater debt. Learn to remain flexible and open minded, especially when faced with something new. Lucky Colour: Topaz. Lucky Number: 4
Cancer
Put feelings aside, and meet your targets for today. Barring minor frustrations today could be productive. You can be a go-getter when the time is right, and new offers will come your way. Lucky Colour: Gold. Lucky Number: 3
Leo
Female relationships meaningful. A woman may provide valuable assistance. Children preparing for exams fare well. It’s time to break away from the tried and tested and try something new. Lucky Colour: Scarlet. Lucky Number: 8
Virgo
A day to work on your resentments. You may have to make peace with an annoying boss or authority figure. Not everyone is telling you the truth so don’t be so trusting. Rely on your instincts and intuition to lead you. Lucky Colour: Beige. Lucky Number: 6
Libra
A trip abroad on the cards. Don’t take your love/spouse for granted. A new job or promotion likely today. Mercury pushes you to take gambles you would usually shy away from. Lucky Colour: Navy. Lucky Number: 7
Scorpio
Hold your ground and push for success today. An overseas letter or associate may unsettle you. What you do and say cannot possibly meet with the approval of everyone today. So stop your people-pleasing attitude. Lucky Colour: Plum . Lucky Number: 1
Sagittarius
Today will be hectic. Domestic chores take up all your time. A good friend proves troublesome. Take gossip with a pinch of salt and you'll avoid falling out with close ones. Lucky Colour: Yellow. Lucky Number: 2
Capricorn
Surprise in store for you today. It might arrive in the form of an unexpected visitor. You will be able to get your own way if you use your intellectual charm and know how. Put your efforts into being creative. Lucky Colour: Turquoise. Lucky Number: 4
Aquarius
You might make a surprise discovery about something from your past. Avoid confrontations at work. You can learn valuable information if you listen and observe what others are doing and saying. Lucky Colour: Ginger. Lucky Number: 3
Pisces
A day to feel positive. A reunion with a loved one possible. You will host a party or a party will be held in your honour. Be careful not to show your temper when dealing with the boss. Lucky Colour: Green. Lucky Number: 6
