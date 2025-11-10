<p>Pakistan on Saturday brought in a Constitutional amendment to create a new post of chief of defence forces to "ensure greater coordination and unified command" among the three services.</p><p>The 27th Constitutional Amendment Bill presented in parliament proposes changes to Article 243 of the Constitution, which deals with the armed forces among other issues. </p>.Army chief Asim Munir 'most oppressive dictator' in Pakistan's history: Imran Khan.<p>The amendment makes Field Marshall Asim Munir the top leader of all the three armed forces. Here are some key highlights of the overhaul and amendment.</p><p>* Asim Munir, who currently is the chief of Army, will become the Chief of Defence Forces (CDF), a new post created, and will have the highest authority in the country's Army, Navy and Air Force.</p><p>* Munir will also have the authority to appoint head of the National Strategic Command, which means the CDF will have control over Pakistan's nuclear command authority.</p><p>* The President will appoint the Army Chief and the Chief of Defence Force on the advice of the Prime Minister.</p><p>* The government will have the authority to promote officers from the armed forces to the ranks of Field Marshal, Marshal of the Air Force and Admiral of the Fleet. The posts and privileges of Field Marshal will remain for life.</p><p>*The post of Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee will cease to exist after November 27, 2025.</p><p>* The amendment also proposes to set up a Federal Constitutional Court, change the process for appointing high court judges, and change the threshold for provincial cabinets. It will cut down the powers of the Supreme Court.</p><p><strong>Amendment inspired by India-Pakistan four-day conflict?</strong></p><p>Pakistan made the Constitutional changes considering the lessons learnt during the latest four-day conflict with India, PTI citing local media reports said. The country felt it necessary due to the evolving nature of modern warfare.</p><p>Air Chief Marshal A P Singh last month said at least a dozen Pakistani military aircraft, including US-origin F-16 jets, were destroyed or damaged in Indian strikes. India has been maintaining that the war ended after Pakistan requested to stop the hostilities. </p><p>Soon after the conflict, the Pakistan government promoted Army Chief General Asim Munir to the rank of Field Marshal, making him the second top military officer in the country's history to be elevated to the position.</p><p><em>(With PTI inputs)</em></p>