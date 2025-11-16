Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
×
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiatamil nadu

Tamil Nadu CM launches free nutritious meals scheme for sanitation workers, assures to fulfil their demands

Speaking at the launch of the scheme at Kalaivanar Arangam here on Saturday, the chief minister said whether its scorching heat, heavy rain or floods, sanitation workers remain on the field.
Last Updated : 16 November 2025, 03:37 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 16 November 2025, 03:37 IST
India NewsTamil NaduChennaiM K Stalin

Follow us on :

Follow Us