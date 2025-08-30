Today's Horoscope – January 12, 2026: Check horoscope for all sun signs
Published 11 January 2026, 18:39 IST
March 21 - April 20
The day brings confusion over relationships, and you could be at loggerheads with someone you love. Avoid risky adventures today. Your creativity highlighted, and money comes your way.Colour: Beige; Number: 3
April 21 - May 21
Money matters will be a concern. Your boundaries expand over the next few days if you're open to new career ideas. Changes regarding your image will bring you greater confidence. Colour: Yellow; Number: 5
May 22 - June 21
New opportunities bring pleasant surprises today. Steer clear of hypersensitive folks. A friend or person in authority may help or present a beneficial opportunity. An unexpected encounter brings a lucrative deal. Colour: Terra-cotta; Number: 1
June 22 - July 22
Your hard work is acknowledged, but don't be overly critical of your friends today. Relax and take it easy. Financial gains might come from inheritances or trusts. Colour: amber; number: 2
July 23 - August 21
Dive into your work. Loved ones might test your patience, but your party spirit remains undiminished. Watch out for workplace obstacles due to family or friend issues and envy from colleagues. Colour: lilac; number: 8
August 22 - September 23
your partner may be feeling down, so lend a listening ear. For the singles, love is on the horizon. Domestic life could benefit from changes in your partnership. colour: Cream; Number: 6
September 23 - October 22
Collaborative efforts yield impressive results. Finding solace in nature provides much-needed relaxation. An unexpected message brightens your day. Colour: Peach; Number: 4
October 23 - November 21
Mastering a challenging task boosts confidence. Conversations with loved ones deepen emotional connections. Volunteering time for a cause fills you with purpose. Colour: Charcoal; Number: 1
November 22 - December 21
Travel plans on the horizon ignite excitement. A new course or workshop expands your skillset. Local events present networking opportunities. Colour: Turquoise; Number: 9
December 23 - January 20
The opposite sex will find you irresistible. Communication blossoms- so do tell that special one your feeling. Get involved in physical activities. Your confidence and progress are apparent. Colour: Honey; Number: 3
January 21 - February 19
Home matters could seem unsettled. An old issue which you thought resolved may crop up now. Be careful not to overreact to a real or imagined slight. A partner or intimate may insist on doing their thing today. Colour: Ash; Number: 7
February 20 - March 20
Your sensitive touch will take you through sticky patches at work today. Finances budgetary. You may be too harsh with loved ones; but remember there are always two sides to an Issue. Colour: violet; Number :2
Amara Ramdev