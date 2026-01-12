<p>Bengaluru: Bengaluru’s Kempegowda International Airport is set to get a slew of technical upgrades aimed at enhancing safety, efficiency and capacity. </p>.<p>By 2026-end, the Airports Authority of India (AAI), the provider of Air Navigation Services (ANS), plans to upgrade and replace key ANS systems at the airport. </p>.<p>Central to this effort is the modernisation of the Air Traffic Control (ATC) automation system, which will introduce advanced flight data processing, better integration of surveillance inputs and improved decision-support tools for controllers. The upgrade is aimed at managing rising air traffic more efficiently while upholding the safety standards. </p>.KIA introduces a 'premium pickup zone' at Terminal 1 for Rs 275.<p>“Since the airport opened in 2008, we have maintained the ANS, but now it is time for an upgrade, to better accommodate future operations,” K Anbarasu, General Manager (Bengaluru), AAI, told <span class="italic">DH</span>. “As the airport operations are set to grow, the ANS needs to be able to accommodate that growth. We are carrying out the upgradation drive across the airport, while ensuring that the ongoing operations remain unimpacted.” </p>.<p>The Advanced Surface Movement Guidance and Control System (ASMGCS) will also be upgraded. The revamped system will provide a more precise monitoring and control of aircraft and vehicle movements on both the North and South runways, in addition to all taxiways. This will improve ground safety and operational efficiency, particularly during low-visibility conditions, the AAI official stated. </p>.<p>“AAI is also strengthening airspace surveillance through upgraded radar systems, ensuring accurate and reliable aircraft tracking in the terminal airspace, thereby improving situational awareness and operational resilience,” he added. </p>.<p>The Aeronautical Message Switching System (AMSS) is being upgraded with the Aeronautical Message Handling System (AMHS) and integrated with ATC automation and other systems. The upgrade aims to ensure faster and secure exchange of aeronautical messages and operational data, supporting real-time coordination and improved information flow across ANS systems. </p>.<p>Also in the pipeline is the upgradation of the Voice Communication Control System (VCCS), which will be updated to a next-generation, IP-based communication platform.</p>.<p>The new VCCS will provide for more reliable voice communications between air traffic controllers, pilots and operational units. </p>.<p>“These upgrades are aligned with the International Civil Aviation Organisation’s (ICAO) global standards and reflect AAI’s strategic vision to deploy state-of-the-art ANS infrastructure. Once implemented, the modernised systems will support higher traffic volumes, reduce delays, and reinforce KIA’s position as a major aviation hub in South India,” Anbarasu said.</p>