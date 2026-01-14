Today's Horoscope – January 15, 2026: Check horoscope for all sun signs
Published 14 January 2026, 18:35 IST
March 21 - April 20
A good friend is supportive. You can accomplish the most if you travel for business purposes. You are prudent with your money, but today is a day to splash it around! Colour: Honey Number:8
April 21 - May 21
Interaction with children and a social group or party could liven up your day. A difficult phase at work could lead to great success, your natural ability to focus on details will bring you awards and accolades. Colour: Mustard Number: 1
May 22 - June 21
A new romance or a revitalization of a current one likely. Dramatic new faces make what is occurring seem more problematic than it really needs to be. Travel plans to be avoided. Colour: Indigo Number: 3
June 22 - July 22
Partner or spouse brings luck your way. Career looks good-much financial gain indicated. Old contacts or connections may return and a renewal of affection or healing about past matters happens. Old ghosts may be laid to rest. Colour: Lime-green Number: 5
July 23 - August 21
Female members of your family may play on your emotions A colleague or business partner could prove troublesome. Avoid conflicts — they will not bring good outcomes. New associates and partners need closer scrutiny. Speculation not viable. Colour: Scarlet Number: 2
August 22 - September 23
A sense of your own uniqueness, and inner peace prevails, helping you to overcome anger and disappointments. You may have to re-negotiate a contract. Colour: Ivory Number: 6
September 23 - October 22
You are meticulous in your work, and the plan or proposal you present today will earn you big rewards. Plan your approach wisely and direct your energy wisely. Romance takes a back-seat today as you are so goal-oriented. Colour: Maroon Number: 9
October 23 - November 21
An abrupt turn-about of events puts you in a quandary- which direction should you move. Stay close to your ideals and follow your heart. Your gut-instinct will take you in the right direction. Colour: Saffron Number: 4
November 22 - December 21
Difficulties with peers could be unnerving but as far as work is concerned you have been putting up a good show. Jealousy at work is common, and look out for a detractor who is bad-mouthing you today. Colour: Gold Number:7
December 23 - January 20
Children are exacting and nerves are frayed at home, stress levels are mounting in you and impatience will be our worst enemy today. Good friends could let you down and business partners may not deserve your trust. Colour: Green Number: 1
January 21 - February 19
Circumstances likely to test your will-power and self- confidence. Learn to cope, using tact and diplomacy rather than being aggressive. Do not get involved in “sound financial propositions” or give loans.Colour: Bronze Number: 3
February 20 - March 20
Stress-related problems through overwork are possible. New career responsibilities will be allotted. Creative or spiritual activities or development may feature. Matters from the past may come to light to be resolved or understood. Colour: Saffron Number: 8
Amara Ramdev