<p>Davanagere: A case was filed against Harihar BJP MLA BP Harish at the Davangere police station on Wednesday on charges of caste abuse in connection with using the lake soil. </p><p>'While the tractor was being filled with soil for farming in the yard of the Kadajji lake in the taluk, MLA BP Harish, his son and close aide who came to the spot, made casteist remarks,' Kantaraj H, a resident of Kadajji village and a Bhovi community, had complained.</p><p>Based on the complaint, the police have registered a case against MLA BP Harish, his son and the MLA's close aide under the SC, ST Atrocities Prevention Act.</p>