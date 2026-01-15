Today's Horoscope – January 16, 2026: Check horoscope for all sun signs
Published 15 January 2026, 18:35 IST
March 21 - April 20
Doubts about current goals or alliances might in fact help you to slow down long enough to make important adjustments, and getting back on track is the focus now. Group activities will promote new love relationships. Colour: Mustard Number: 7
April 21 - May 21
Today you will pick up where you left off with someone from your past. Dealing with personal, family, and home matters that have reached difficult proportions is essential. Colour: Maroon Number: 2
May 22 - June 21
You will manage to complete an important project. Your family may feel upset with your plans. This is an excellent time to see what has been tripping you up and for taking steps to make the necessary adjustments to bring back more balance to your life. Colour: yellow Number: 3
June 22 - July 22
You may be overly emotional today. You need to spend some time reflecting on past experiences and involvements. You feel more at ease with the difficult decisions you have made and you no longer feel the need to be judged. Colour: brown Number: 5
July 23 - August 21
A disappointment or setback you have experienced has made it hard for you to know who you can and can’t trust. Your ruling planet the Sun promises closure in family issues. Don’t wait for opportunities to find you today, but get out and discover them for yourself. Colour: Fuchsia Number: 4
August 22 - September 23
Be prepared to counteract the damage that adversaries are about to create. If you keep busy you won’t feel the personal pressures you are going through. Stretch the truth, and you may get blamed for something you didn’t do. Colour: Bronze Number: 8
September 23 - October 22
You may have a heavy workload today, but you will be pleased with your success. Sign contracts and deals. You probably need to make adjustments to the way you connect with others and then it will feel better. Colour: Ivory Number: 9
October 23 - November 21
Your intellectual energy is heightened, so it’s a great time for brainstorming or discussing your plans. Home, domestic arrangements and family relationships bog you down, unless you are ready to make changes. Colour: magenta Number: 6
November 22 - December 21
Try to curb your impulsive nature today. You are generous to a fault, but be prudent too. By allowing things to flow outside your expectations you may add in a new dimension that hadn’t occurred to you till now. Colour: Lavender Number: 2
December 23 - January 20
Peer pressure is putting a heavy burden on your shoulders, but you need to hold onto your principles and not give in. You know what is right, so hold on. Colour: Grey Number:3
January 21 - February 19
Today you are feeling gung-ho and ready to take on the world. Your head is full of interesting ideas, and people rally around you for support. Finances take a turn for the better. An admirer is proving to be persistent, so enjoy the attention without blowing it out of proportion. Colour: Plum Number: 5
February 20 - March 20
You are hesitant and weighing the pros and cons of every move you make. Do be confident that you are going to succeed in whatever you plan. Try to go out of your way to make time for your loved one. Emotionally you are moody and withdrawn. Colour: Mango Number: 4
Amara Ramdev