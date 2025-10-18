Today's Horoscope – January 30, 2026: Check horoscope for all sun signs
Published 29 January 2026, 18:30 IST
March 21 - April 20
Doubts about current goals or alliances might in fact help you to slow down long enough to make important adjustments, and getting back on track is the focus now. Group activities will promote new love relationships.
Colour: Tan Number: 3
April 21 - May 21
Today you will pick up where you left off with someone from your past. Dealing with personal, family, and home matters that have reached difficult proportions is essential.
Colour: Honey Number: 5
May 22 - June 21
You will manage to complete an important project. Your family may feel upset with your plans. This is an excellent time to see what has been tripping you up and for taking steps to make the necessary adjustments to bring back more balance to your life.
Colour: Beige Number: 8
June 22 - July 22
Visitors may drop by unexpectedly, resulting in tension at home. Your intellectual wit will bring greater popularity with your peers. Travel plans take shape and you could embark on a pilgrimage that will give you a transformational experience.
Colour: Mustard Number: 2
July 23 - August 21
You need to be careful about overextending yourself. Do not spend too much money or you will find yourself outside your limits. Stay away from gambling and keep an eye on all the details in any project you are involved.
Colour: Lilac Number: 6
August 22 - September 23
You may make a decision that will change your living conditions. Clear up pending domestic chores. If the past keeps surfacing in a relationship, aim to deal with it once and for all. It is time to resolve past issues and move forward without any baggage.
Colour: gold Number: 4
September 23 - October 22
Others help you to finish your tasks and give emotional support today. You are on a emotional high and feel more vital. A partner gets a windfall or elevation in status, changing the course of your lives.
Colour: Ebony Number: 9
October 23 - November 21
Take the test and you will come out on top. Your intuition will guide you in the right direction, and you will make a difference. A picnic midweek is unusual, but happening!
Colour: Lavender Number: 7
November 22 - December 21
New projects take off today. A good day for buying that special gift. Work load and hectic schedules take a toll on your health today Further your knowledge for added career boost and sign up for courses and seminars.
Colour: Orange Number: 1
December 23 - January 20
Don't be difficult or uncompromising. Someone may try to start trouble. Deal with such matters diplomatically. You may have to make some changes. Be prepared to use your charm and intellect in order to get your way.
Colour: Green Number: 3
January 21 - February 19
Take advantage of the opportunities that present themselves. Put your efforts into being creative. Career opportunities abound, but not the day for big decisions. Learn to trust more and believe that everything happens for a reason.
Colour: Cerise Number: 6
February 20 - March 20
Don't take your frustrations out on the ones you love. You experience delays or additional red tape in official work. Today you work, but also enjoy a sense of accomplishment. Your instincts will be at their sharpest and it would be best to trust your gut feeling about all matters.
Colour: Purple Number: 5
Amara Ramdev