<p>Mangaluru: Videos uploaded on my YouTube channel aims at inspiring people to grow their own organic kitchen garden and consume fresh food free from chemical pesticides, emphasises Shiva Prasad Malebettu.</p><p>Thus Shiva Prasad has been uploading videos on his YouTube channel, `Sampoorna Sahaja Krishi', with a missionary zeal. In the past two years, Shiva Prasad has uploaded as many as 600 videos--a `new content' almost on daily basis. Many among these videos are about progressive farmers who have succeeded in developing disease-resistant crops through grafting or in their innovations with `Jeevamrutham' (organic liquid fertilizer made by fermenting a mixture of desi cow dung, cow urine, jaggery, soil among others).</p>.<p>As many as 10,000 people after being motivated by the links shared by Shiva Prasad have begun to grow their vegetables organically. "Many farmers featured first for the first time on my YouTube channel had been invited to Mangaluru Akashvani's Kisan Vani programme," Shiva Prasad reveals with pride. A video on a farmer, Shankarnarayan Bhat, who has been single-handedly managing his eight acres of land for past 10 years, with the help of machines, had garnered the highest-ever 1.75 lakh views within five months.</p><p>"Another video about Ashney, a student of ninth standard, and her passion for organic gardening near her house in Addor uploaded on my YouTube channel, `Sampoorna Sahaja Krishi' had received 1.25 lakh views," Shiva Prasad recollected with a smile. Shiva Prasad, a farmer himself, has turned his farm in Malebettu village near Ujire in Beltangady taluk, into a demonstration plot to showcase multiple benefits of his multi-layer gardening. "My farm shows how to grow 25 to 30 varieties of vegetables in less than two cents of land," he said.</p>.<p>After preparing the soil bed rich with nutrients, I planted creepers along the border of bed. Over 20 Vegetables like brinjals (14 varieties), chilies, juicy greens are grown in the middle, Shiva Prasad informs while standing at the last plot brimming with greens. "In all my 15 years of experience, I am witnessing for the first time greens, vegetables being grown in minimum space," says Sajna from Udupi department of Agriculture who had visited Shiva Prasad's model farm along with other officials as part of a study tour.</p><p>"Shiva Prasad's videos which are true to the reality has inspired us to continue our efforts to grow pesticide-free vegetables," says Chartered Accountant Helga Sequeira who had recently visited Shiva Prasad's farm with other members of Savayava Krishika Grahaka Balaga. Shiva Prasad also supports other YouTubers making short videos on agriculture. "I had recently uploaded videos of 10 YouTubers from our dakshina kannada district," said Shiva Prasad hailed as Ambassador of Organic Kitchen Gardens.</p>