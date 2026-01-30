Today's Horoscope – January 31, 2026: Check horoscope for all sun signs
Published 30 January 2026, 18:30 IST
March 21 - April 20
Money may slip through your fingers. Talk to those in a position of power about your intentions. You should try to socialize with clients or the bigwigs of your company today. Being a wallflower doesn’t cut it!
Colour: coral
Number: 7
April 21 - May 21
Tie up your personal papers or push to have legal settlements completed. Luck is with you. You know that change is in the air, but you're not quite sure how to deal with it.
colour: Brown
Number: 5
May 22 - June 21
Your charismatic personality will make you the centre of attention at social events today. Try to avoid stressful confrontations or situations that demand too much of you today. You are feeling moody, and overwhelmed by your daily routine. Your imagination is stimulated.
Colour: White
Number: 2
June 22 - July 22
Managing your finances wisely is crucial today. Stay positive amidst challenges; your optimistic outlook could turn the tide in your favour. Consider seeking advice from a mentor or a trusted friend regarding a financial matter. Practical solutions will yield positive results.
Colour: Tan
Number: 3
July 23 - August 21
Prepare for changes at home tomorrow. A family matter may require your attention, necessitating a balanced approach. Trust your intuition when making decisions; it holds the key to resolving emotional tensions. Stay open to compromise.
Colour: Ash
Number: 6
August 22 - September 23
Tomorrow, prioritize your health and well-being. If engaging in physical activities, focus on gentle exercises to prevent strain. Embrace a balanced diet and ample rest to ensure your overall well-being. Practical self-care routines will prove beneficial.
Colour: Sage
Number: 8
September 23 - October 22
Relationships take the spotlight in two days. Be open to honest conversations; genuine communication can strengthen bonds. Avoid assumptions and actively listen to others' perspectives. A mutual understanding can be reached, leading to harmonious interactions.
Colour: Sky-Blue
Number: 9
October 23 - November 21
Focus on personal growth. Avoid external distractions; introspective activities like meditation or journaling can bring valuable insights. Trust your instincts; they will guide you towards a profound understanding of your path. Embrace self-discovery.
Colour: Silver
Number: 6
November 22 - December 21
Channel your energy into tasks that align with your long-term goals. Avoid impulsivity; a well-thought-out strategy will lead to success. Trust your abilities and be open to collaborations.
Colour: Orange
Number: 1
December 23 - January 20
You’re in the mood to experiment and to learn something new. Your mind is on bigger issues and long-range plans. Your high energy, original ideas, and excellent memory will aid your accomplishments.
Colour: Indigo
Number: 2
January 21 - February 19
Any action you take could be far-reaching - especially with regard to domestic arrangements and long-term partnerships. Try not to judge new faces harshly. Let down your defences, as romance beckons.
Colour: Aquamarine
Numbers: 3
February 20 - March 20
Avoid public displays of luxury and wealth. Don't leave things to the last minute, but work on tying up all loose ends, as it will lessen the stress on you. It will help you make better working routine.
Colour: Tan
Number: 5
Amara Ramdev