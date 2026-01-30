Menu
'Gandhi Talks' movie review: The loudness of silence 

Kishor Pandurang Belekar’s ‘Gandhi Talks’, designed as a formal experiment, as a film with no dialogues, the dichotomous lifestyle of the rich and the poor becomes the pulse of the film.
Last Updated : 30 January 2026, 19:58 IST
Gandhi Talks | Silent film (Theatres)
2.5/5
Director:Kishor Pandurang Belekar
Cast:Aditi Rao Hydari, Vijay Sethupathi, Arvind Swamy
Published 30 January 2026, 19:58 IST
