Today's Horoscope – January 6, 2026: Check horoscope for all sun signs
Published 05 January 2026, 18:30 IST
March 21 - April 20
Success is possible if you carefully handle issues – both personal and professional deftly, without blowing up. A harmonious partnership happens and can mature into a fruitful liaison for the future. Domestic life could be enhanced by changes.
Colour: Mauve
Number: 5
April 21 - May 21
You need to resolve or release painful feelings from the past and live more in the present to achieve an inner balance. An advantageous business proposal could be signed. You must try to remain healthy by being on a diet and exercise.
Colour: Honey
Number: 3
May 22 - June 21
Avoid a tendency to blame others for what has happened to you; a failure to take responsibility for your actions and an inability to accept the consequence of your actions. Make an all-out compromise!
Colour: Jade
Number: 6
June 22 - July 22
Try to make peace with an old friend. Sometimes the past is best forgotten and a new path forged. Mars aspecting our sign makes you hasty. It is important to keep cool and analyze the situation.
Colour: Green
Number: 2
July 23 - August 21
Be careful of your health and pay attention to any tell-tale signs of illness. Take it easy if you have problems and make plans for further down the track. Avoid the need to speak out as strongly as you usually do and you'll fare much better.
Colour: Mustard
Number: 4
August 22 - September 23
It’s a time to turn your luck around and it’s a time to combat proactively. There are many chances and benefits lying ahead. Though there will be a constant flow of money, major expenses may also crop up.
Colour: Cream
Number: 9
September 23 - October 22
A good phase when you are able to see with ease who is good for your life and who has been holding you back. And you are going to be pleasantly surprised with the outcome.
Colour: Maroon
Number: 7
October 23 - November 21
Stand your ground but don't lose your cool today and tomorrow. The stress you've been under starts to lift as a close one gives in. Get rid of what and who is no longer working in your life. Taking a break from the family issue dragging you down brings new answers.
Colour: Brown
Number: 1
November 22 - December 21
A friend may turn against you so watch your words and be sure to return favours. A dominating woman will need to be tackled diplomatically. Your relationships start to improve, so you should no longer feel anxious about being confronted by certain people.
Colour: Tan
Number: 5
December 23 - January 20
You should be putting your cash into long-term investments like real estate. Do not overspend on entertainment. New expenses crop up in the guise of consumer durables!
Colour: Lilac
Number: 3
January 21 - February 19
Emotional matters may not be easy for you to handle. You are able to manage your emotions, but sometimes it is wise to just chill, and not take everything to heart. Being too emotional doesn’t cut it, today. A day to sort out your personal papers.
Colour: Sepia
Number: 6
February 20 - March 20
When you can bring projects you have been on for a while to some fruition. You may be called upon to show leadership for others. Keep an eye on your legal affairs and watch out for a new romance!
Colour: Lavender
Number: 8
Amara Ramdev