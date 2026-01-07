<p>Bengaluru: Jayanagar MLA C.K. Ramamurthy on Wednesday filed a complaint with CEN South police alleging that his Facebook ID was hacked and a fake account was created on Instagram to send random messages to women using his account.</p><p>According to Ramamurthy, the hackers sent “good morning” messages to a woman. He approached the police seeking legal action and the deletion of the fake Instagram account created in his name, besides the restoration of his hacked Facebook ID.</p>.Rot in Bangalore Development Authority at every level, must stop acting as a broker: Shivakumar.<p>Speaking to <em>DH</em>, Ramamurthy said that the act was aimed at damaging his political career. “To damage my image, miscreants hacked my Facebook ID and also created a fake account in my name. They demanded money to release the account while random messages were sent to girls through Instagram to malign me,” he said.</p><p>He further claimed that he suspects the involvement of some Congress party workers behind the incident. </p><p>“I believe some Congress workers are behind this to damage my political career,” he alleged.</p><p>Ramamurthy said he failed to notice the hacking initially as he was busy attending to a relative who was hospitalised after meeting with an accident. “I came to know about the incident only after my followers alerted me. Soon after that, I filed a complaint with the police,” he added.</p><p>Police said they are looking into the complaint.</p>