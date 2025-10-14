Today's Horoscope – October 14, 2025: Check horoscope for all sun signs
Published 13 October 2025, 18:30 IST
March 21 - April 20
Today your intuition is your guiding light. Embrace your inner wisdom and let it lead you through challenges. Trust your instincts; they will help you separate truth from illusion. A burst of emerald energy surrounds you, enhancing your clarity.
Number: 3
Colour: Brick-red
April 21 - May 21
Social butterflies, the day calls for your charm. Connect with creative minds, but keep patience close; family matters require understanding. Your aura radiates in tan, symbolizing stability amid excitement.
Number: 6
Colour: Venetian-blue
May 22 - June 21
Be cautious - for appearances can deceive. Look beyond the surface; reality might differ from what meets the eye. Your keen perception, akin to amber, protects you from illusions.
Colour: Quicksilver grey
Number: 2
June 22 - July 22
Engaging in a community project brings fulfilment. Creating a family scrapbook might bridge generational gaps. Cherishing both roots and present connections deepens bonds.
Colour: Cerise
Number: 5
July 23 - August 21
Leading a team towards a shared goal amplifies your confidence. Evening gatherings with neighbours can foster community ties. Combining vision with humility creates impactful leadership.
Colour: Amber
Number: 1
August 22 - September 23
Undertaking a personal development course enhances self-awareness. A weekend hike might offer refreshing perspectives. Combining precision with compassion elevates interactions.
Colour: Fern-green
Number: 4
September 23 - October 22
Taking a chance today will yield some interesting results – risk-taking is not something you need to be wary of. You will come across something inspirational. It will really help you refocus.
Colour: Tomato-red
Number: 9
October 23 - November 21
Be careful of your health and pay attention to any telltale signs of illness. Avoid the need to speak out as strongly as you usually do and you'll fare much better.
Colour: Orange
Number: 7
November 22 - December 21
Make sure you always get the full story on everything you do, every contract you get into and every new person you meet so. Your energy will be high; however, if not channelled suitably, temper tantrums may erupt.
Colour: Salmon-pink
Number: 3
December 23 - January 20
An unexpected encounter could lead to a lucrative deal. Avoid overspending and cherish special outings to add zest to your relationships.
Colour: Mauve
Number: 8
January 21 - February 19
Your hard work will be rewarded, and joy will come through friends. Consider a personal makeover, but steer clear of gambling and speculative ventures.
Colour: Mustard
Number: 6
February 20 - March 20
Aim high, but stay grounded. Avoid controversies and maintain a low profile to ensure a smooth day. Checking onto a health spa will rejuvenate you and get you invigorated.
Colour: Ivory
Number: 5
Amara Ramdev