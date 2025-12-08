Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeworld

Trump says he'll be involved in review of Netflix-Warner Brothers deal

Trump did not say whether he favored approval for the deal, but he pointed to a potential concentration of market power in the entertainment industry.
Last Updated : 08 December 2025, 01:12 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 08 December 2025, 01:12 IST
World newsDonald TrumpNetflixWarner Bros

Follow us on :

Follow Us