Trump says he'll be involved in review of Netflix-Warner Brothers deal

<p>US President Donald Trump said on Sunday that he would have a say whether a proposed merger between Netflix and Warner Brothers should go forward, telling reporters the market share of a combined entity could raise concerns.</p><p>"I'll be involved in that decision," Trump told reporters as he arrived at the Kennedy Center for its annual awards show.</p>.Angst turns to anger in Hollywood as Netflix hooks Warner Bros..<p>Netflix on Friday agreed to buy Warner Bros Discovery's TV, film studios and streaming division for $72 billion, a deal that would hand control of one of Hollywood's most prized assets to the streaming pioneer.</p><p>Trump did not say whether he favored approval for the deal, but he pointed to a potential concentration of market power in the entertainment industry.</p><p>"That's going to be for some economists to tell…. But it is a big market share. There's no question it could be a problem," Trump said. </p>