Today's Horoscope – October 29, 2023: Check horoscope for all sun signs
Published 28 October 2023, 18:40 IST
Aries
You know that change is in the air, but you're not quite sure how to deal with it. Communication is the key to making what's occurring work in your favour. Watch out for petty, jealous people who may try to sabotage your good work or try to put you down. Lucky Colour: Pink
Lucky Number: 2
Taurus
Your friendship circle seems to be splitting and it is hard for you to know which side you should take. Today's events offer you the chance to remain neutral. Avoid compromising situations at work. Lucky Colour: Green
Lucky Number: 6
Gemini
You are forcing issues which, deep down inside, should be better left to unravel on its own.. Use today to think things through. Mercury pushes you to take gambles you would usually shy away from.
Lucky Colour: Maroon
Lucky Number: 3
Cancer
A good day to change residence, or even take up a new job. A prize or even an award you have not earned may come to you. Hassles with your boss are sure to erupt if you speak your mind. Be tolerant, but don't let any one take you for granted.
Lucky Colour: Velvet-black
Lucky Number: 5
Leo
Mixing business and pleasure isn't favoured today. Hyper-activity may make you stressed out. A day to charm your detractors. A project you've been working on for a long time concludes successfully.
Lucky Colour: Red
Lucky Number: 8
Virgo
A good day to do a good turn. Don’t fritter away your money and energy on undeserving people and projects. You need to look around and see all the positive things in your life rather than just the negative.
Lucky Colour: Blue
Lucky Number: 1
Libra
You feel out of tune with others in the world and the workplace. You probably need to make adjustments to the way you connect with others and then it will feel better. Stay peaceful and approach things from a relaxed standpoint.
Lucky Colour: Brown
Lucky Number: 9
Scorpio
You need to be careful about overextending yourself. Do not spend too much money or you will find yourself outside your limits. Stay away from gambling and keep an eye on all the details in any project you are involved.
Lucky Colour: Lilac
Lucky Number: 4
Sagittarius
Keep an eye on your health as you may suffer from gradual loss of energy . This is a good day to move ahead financially and to experience some good luck or have money fall into your lap. Personal attitudes are important.
Lucky Colour: Burgundy
Lucky Number: 7
Capricorn
Come to your own conclusions rather than taking another's opinion. Extra time at work will pay dividends. You are on a high, and there is nothing stopping you as your plans take shape. Lucky Colour: Pista-Green
Lucky Number: 3
Aquarius
Secret information will be an eye-opener today! a home matter demands attention. A detractor in the guise of a friend is damaging your reputation. A new avenue is opening up at work which will provide the base for much pleasure in the future.
Lucky Colour: Ivory
Lucky Number: 5
Pisces
Insincere gestures of friendliness may be misleading. Avoid long journeys. A lack of support recently has made you review the way you see a certain person in your life. Your love life has been slow, it is time to make a move and state your needs.
Lucky Colour: Mustard
Lucky Number: 6
DH Web Desk