Vadodara boat capsize case: HC grants bail to four women partners of firm that managed Harni lake

Ahmedabad: The Gujarat High Court on Wednesday granted bail to four women partners of Kotia Projects, arrested in connection with the January 18 boat capsize tragedy in Vadodara's Harni lake in which 12 students and two teachers died.

Justice M R Mengdey granted them bail on a personal bond of Rs 10,000 each and with the condition that they will not influence witnesses, and will surrender their passports.

Kotia Projects, a private firm, had been given the contract for the lakefront development project by the Vadodara Municipal Corporation (VMC). The four women partners were among fifteen accused arrested by the police for alleged negligence after the incident.

The victims' lawyer Mehul Dhonde had opposed the bail pleas stating that the applicants -- Tejal Ashish Doshi, Neha Dipen Doshi, Vaishakhi Yash Shah and Nutan Paresh Shah -- were directly responsible for the acts of the partnership firm.