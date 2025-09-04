Today's Horoscope – September 5, 2025: Check horoscope for all sun signs
Published 04 September 2025, 18:33 IST
Aries
Trips and new places you may visit now will open new doors for you. No longer is your life predictable. Look out for exciting new things in romance and love. You appear not to have enough hours in the day to do all that you want to do.
Lucky colour: Plum Lucky number: 2
Taurus
You are feeling intuitive today, but you need to voice your concerns quietly and with the persons concerned. A great day to mingle with people you would like to impress.
Lucky colour: Cream Lucky number: 5
Gemini
Mars makes you edgy, and cash flow seems restricted. The key to handling current frustrating circumstances is to pay attention to what is necessary and continue on a steady course.
Lucky colour: Magenta Lucky number: 3
Cancer
Try not to judge new faces harshly. Let down your defences, as romance beckons. A family member may be moody, so plan a quiet evening at home.
Lucky colour: Ivory Lucky number: 8
Leo
A fresh view of an old financial problem can help you sort out your financial tangles. Dramatic actions tonight can change your life. Travel may have unforeseen risks or could sap your energy.
Lucky colour: Red Lucky number: 6
Virgo
Any action you take could be far-reaching — especially with regard to domestic arrangements and long-term partnerships. Don’t interfere in other people's affairs, being diplomatic is the key, as discretion is the better part of valour.
Lucky colour: Linen Lucky number: 9
Libra
You will be emotional when dealing with co-workers or employers. Don’t let others cause any friction with your partner. Hassles with your boss are sure to erupt if you speak your mind. Be tolerant, but don't let anyone take you for granted.
Lucky colour: Amethyst Lucky number: 4
Scorpio
Children or loved ones may be landing much heavier responsibilities on you than usual. Mars aspecting your sign makes you hasty. It is important to keep cool and analyse the situation.
Lucky colour: Garnet Lucky number: 7
Sagittarius
Be careful when using machinery or electrical equipment. Though you may feel gloomy, your psychic nature is sensitised. Look out for unusual occult experiences.
Lucky colour: Ivory Lucky number: 1
Capricorn
The time has come for introspection and to rearrange your goals. Making a list of your priorities will put things in focus. It might be time to shake a leg and do a personal makeover.
Lucky colour: Mango Lucky number: 3
Aquarius
You may learn to be more assertive in your relationship. You have been spending too much time putting your needs on the back burner. Your efforts and hard work will be rewarded.
Lucky colour: Tan Lucky number: 5
Pisces
You are not in the mood to compromise in your plan, idea, or desire. Weigh the consequences before you act or speak on them. Avoid getting yourself into a compromising situation.
Lucky colour: Emerald Lucky number: 6
Amara Ramdev