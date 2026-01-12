<p>For many Indians, an email or notice from the Income Tax Department once triggered instant anxiety. The department was often seen as secretive and punitive, collecting information quietly from banks, property registrars, and credit card companies, only to confront taxpayers much later during scrutiny. The interaction felt less like a conversation and more like an interrogation.</p>.<p>That image is now changing. Over the past few years, the Income Tax Department has quietly reinvented how it engages with taxpayers. Instead of operating like a policing authority, it has begun behaving more like a facilitator, encouraging people to comply voluntarily rather than forcing them through fear and penalties.</p>.Taxpayers await clarity on continuation of old income tax regime.<p class="CrossHead">From secrecy to transparency</p>.<p>The first visible shift came when the department started sharing information openly with taxpayers. Through the compliance tab on the income tax portal, individuals could now see high-value transactions reported in their name and were asked to confirm or explain them. What was once hidden was now visible.</p>.<p>This transparency deepened with the introduction of the Annual Information Statement (AIS). AIS presents a consolidated view of a taxpayer’s financial life such as salary, interest income, share transactions, property dealings, foreign remittances and more. Importantly, taxpayers and tax officers now look at the same information. This has reduced surprises, misunderstandings, and unintentional omissions.</p>.<p>For ordinary citizens, this meant fewer shocks and more confidence while filing returns. For the department, it meant cleaner data and fewer disputes.</p>.<p class="CrossHead">Reminders, not reprimands</p>.<p>Another significant change has been in communication. Instead of waiting for deadlines to pass and then initiating action, the department now sends timely reminders through emails and SMS about filing, revising, or correcting returns. These messages are advisory in nature, not threatening.</p>.<p>This shift recognises a simple reality: most people don’t default deliberately. They forget, misunderstand, or make mistakes. A gentle reminder before the deadline works far better than a penalty notice after it.</p>.<p class="CrossHead">A chance to correct the past</p>.<p>Perhaps the most taxpayer-friendly reform has been the introduction of the Updated Return facility. Under this mechanism, taxpayers can voluntarily correct their returns within 48 months from the end of the relevant assessment year.</p>.<p>Earlier, such corrections often led to penalties, litigation, or prolonged correspondence. Now, the message is clear: if you missed something, come forward and fix it. The response has been encouraging, with lakhs of taxpayers using this option to regularise their tax affairs, resulting in higher collections without coercion.</p>.<p class="CrossHead">The art of the nudge</p>.<p>The latest step in this evolving approach is the NUDGE initiative, short for Non-intrusive Usage of Data to Guide and Enable. Drawing from behavioural economics, the idea is simple: when data suggests a possible mismatch or omission, the department gently nudges the taxpayer to review and correct it.</p>.<p>Whether it relates to foreign assets, high-value transactions, or deductions claimed, the department now prefers nudging before enforcing. The tone is no longer accusatory. It simply says: “Please review your information and act if required.”</p>.<p>This marks a profound shift from suspicion to trust. The results are telling. Voluntary disclosures have increased, litigation has reduced, and tax collections have improved, without adopting a punishing mindset. Honest taxpayers feel respected, while the department benefits from higher compliance at lower administrative cost.</p>.<p>The Income Tax Department, once known for its stern image, is gradually redefining itself as a partner in compliance rather than an enforcer of penalties. If this approach continues, it may well become one of the most meaningful governance reforms in recent times, benefiting taxpayers, the exchequer, and the country as a whole.</p>