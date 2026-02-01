Weekly Horoscope – February 1 - 6, 2026: Check horoscope for all sun signs
Published 01 February 2026, 17:41 IST
March 21 - April 20
This week awakens inner drive and direction. A long-standing decision becomes clearer, especially in career or skill refinement. Financial progress is steady — avoid impulsive bids; measured action yields greater returns. Relationship energy warms through sincere dialogue; listen before you leap. Physical vitality improves with moderate activity and early mornings. This week strengthens confidence through thoughtful action.
April 21 - May 21
Practical intelligence takes the lead. Work projects settle into a reliable rhythm; you gain traction by finalising loose ends rather than chasing new starts. Financial planning benefits from clarity and restraint. Family and domestic exchanges bring comfort and affirmation. Midweek recovery from earlier fatigue feels restorative. Balance discipline with small pleasures for emotional equilibrium.
May 22 - June 21
Communication becomes your currency this week. Conversations, messages, and insights open doors. Collaboration deepens; unknown allies surface with opportunity. Guard energy dispersion—focus yields disproportionate rewards. Emotionally, a grounding conversation settles an old worry. Health improves when intellectual activity is balanced with rest. Clarity arises through dialogue and listening.
June 22 - July 22
Inner strength and emotional clarity guide your path. Financial good sense arises through budgeting, organisation, and pragmatic choices. At work, slow and steady effort attracts trust and reliability. A mild tension earlier in the week dissolves with patience; romance benefits from gentle presence. Nourish sleep and hydration for emotional resilience. Calm consistency fosters surprising progress.
July 23 - August 21
Fresh energy drives creative results. Your leadership shines, and a bold initiative gains momentum. Discernment in spending preserves resources for meaningful experiences. Fitness improves with consistent routines. Relationships deepen with warmth and humour, lifting spirits. A negotiation or plan strengthens midweek. Assert innovation with compassionate timing.
August 22 - September 23
Routine and structure pay dividends. Financial steadiness strengthens through measured choices. Communication clears misunderstandings and fosters progress. A small domestic adjustment eases pressure; sleep and digestion respond well to conscious care. A delayed message brings relief by week’s end. Persistence with grace brings harmony.
September 23 - October 22
This week favours partnership and collaboration. Joint efforts produce smoother outcomes; a two-fold action is more powerful than a solo pursuit. A re-connection or old contact brings news or opportunity. Financial matters remain stable; avoid impulse risk. Warmth in love and connection fortifies confidence. A short outing lifts spirits and perspective. Trust in timing and shared strength.
October 23 - November 21
Transformation arises through patience and intentional direction. Professional momentum accelerates when a methodical strategy is applied. Financial growth builds through patience rather than force. Emotional cleansing brings clarity; choose a calm strategy over instinctive reaction. Midweek encourages creative or spiritual exploration. Depth with discipline opens new clarity.
November 22 - December 21
Learning, exploration and social energy are lively. A new idea or connection shifts plans positively; trustworthy alliances emerge. Financial matters stay balanced; guard against over-promise. Travel plans or study goals bring fulfilment. The week ends with renewed optimism and confidence in your direction. Joyful expansion aligns with practical intention.
December 23 - January 20
Steady progress continues with recognition and respect. Work brings new responsibilities, reflecting trust in your competence. Financial clarity arises through deliberate planning. A personal conversation provides emotional ease. Family or property matters advance. Physical stamina improves, but rest remains essential. Patience at pace reveals results under the surface.
January 21 - February 19
Refreshing ideas and innovation flow. Networking brings support and openings. Work transitions ease pressure, allowing creative collaboration. Home life feels calmer, and friendships energise. Money remains stable; avoid unnecessary risk. Weekend reflection fosters renewed clarity. Imagination and connection invigorate your path.
February 20 - March 20
Gentle beginnings deepen into emotional and intuitive strength. Creativity and insight strengthen decisions. Work aligns more closely with values; a supportive guide appears at just the right time. Finances hold steady; avoid unnecessary generosity. Romance and friendship offer solace and joy. By week’s end, a quiet breakthrough brings rest and gratitude. Intuition leads to harmonious results.
Guruji Shrii Arnav