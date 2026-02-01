Menu
Man City stunned as Solanke magic earns Tottenham a draw

Tottenham were comprehensively outplayed in the first half but everything changed after the break and Solanke earned his side ​a deserved point with an acrobatic moment of magic.
Last Updated : 01 February 2026, 18:42 IST
Published 01 February 2026, 18:42 IST
