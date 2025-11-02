Weekly Horoscope – November 2, 2025 to November 8: Check horoscope for all sun signs
Published 01 November 2025, 18:32 IST
March 21 - April 20
Aries: A spark of opportunity glows brighter this week. Delays melt away if you act with faith, not fear. A karmic cycle begins to close—watch for signs in fire or light. Someone older blesses you with guidance.
Advice: Destiny is quicker when you move with devotion.
April 21 - May 21
Taurus: The Earth element strengthens your resolve. Finances find balance, but a mystical sign—perhaps through music or nature—nudges you toward change. Relationships deepen with silent gestures.
Advice: The universe speaks in symbols—learn to notice.
May 22 - June 21
Gemini: Conversations open portals. A letter, message, or dream feels strangely fated. Do not rush; wisdom comes through pauses. This week holds a moment of déjà vu—treat it as divine guidance.
Advice: A whisper can carry more truth than a shout.
June 22 - July 22
Cancer: The Moon blesses emotional release. A family matter brings gentle resolution. Midweek, a water-related symbol guides your intuition. Protect your inner tide with calm rituals.
Advice: What you release returns in brighter form.
July 23 - August 21
Leo: Radiance grows steady. Creative seeds planted now bloom into legacies. Someone admires your inner strength more than your outer shine. Midweek, chanting or prayer amplifies your aura.
Advice: True glory glows from within.
August 22 - September 23
Virgo: This week favours quiet organisation. Let go of over-control—something mystical flows when you trust. A forgotten token, text, or meeting reappears with karmic weight.
Advice: Sometimes the unseen order is greater than the seen.
September 23 - October 22
Libra: Balance is your gift—and your test. A chance encounter in art, music, or beauty restores confidence. Someone from afar brings warmth. By weekend, Venus’s blessings shine.
Advice: When harmony sings, even silence heals.
October 23 - November 21
Scorpio: Your sign reigns now. Transformation runs deep—something ends, and with it, a doorway opens. Keep faith in ritual; it empowers you. An intense dream offers guidance.
Advice: Endings are simply beginnings in disguise.
November 22 - December 21
Sagittarius: Restlessness fuels your wisdom. Study, travel, or spiritual search expands horizons. A sacred text or teacher provides an unexpected answer. Listen closely to children and elders.
Advice: What you seek is already walking toward you.
December 23 - January 20
Capricorn: Recognition comes quietly but surely. Work efforts gather momentum. A subtle blessing from a mentor or elder strengthens your resolve. Midweek mantra chanting shifts energy.
Advice: Success is sacred when built on silence and service.
January 21 - February 19
Aquarius: Your ideas sparkle, but grounding makes them soar. A chance meeting feels fated—perhaps even karmic. Technology or networks bring breakthroughs. A symbol in the sky draws your attention.
Advice: When thought finds form, destiny listens.
February 20 - March 20
Pisces: Spiritual tides rise. Intuition flows stronger than logic. Dreams bring revelations—note them down. An artistic or mystical act brings fulfillment. Water rituals enhance blessings.
Advice: The divine speaks softly through your heart.
Guruji Shrii Arnav