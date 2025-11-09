Weekly Horoscope – November 9 to November 15, 2025: Check horoscope for all sun signs
Published 08 November 2025, 18:42 IST
March 21 - April 20
Aries: The week brings bold choices cloaked as small decisions. What feels minor now carries karmic weight. A message through fire, light, or heat guides you. Trust it.
Advice: Little sparks ignite destinies.
April 21 - May 21
Taurus: Steadfastness wins. Money matters stabilise, but hidden wisdom surfaces through symbols — perhaps a bird, a melody, or an old keepsake. Relationships soften.
Advice: The sacred hides in the ordinary.
May 22 - June 21
Gemini: Your ruler, Mercury, brings dual signals. Don’t overanalyse. A déjà vu moment or a repeating phrase points toward destiny. By the weekend, clarity arrives in silence.
Advice: Not every riddle needs solving — some need trusting.
June 22 - July 22
Cancer: The Moon favours inner healing. Emotions that were buried resurface for release. A family elder’s blessing carries unseen power. Water rituals bring peace.
Advice: Tears are rivers returning home.
July 23 - August 21
Leo: Your light shines steady. Creative work gains recognition. Someone unexpected seeks your guidance. Offer it freely — it multiplies. A golden opportunity peeks midweek.
Advice: Generosity is your true crown.
August 22 - September 23
Virgo: A practical plan transforms when aligned with faith. An old habit feels obsolete — shed it. An overlooked note, object, or number resurfaces with karmic meaning.
Advice: Renewal begins in the details.
September 23 - October 22
Libra: Beauty harmonises your path. A creative or romantic wish stirs alive. Venus favours reconciliations. A mirror moment — literal or symbolic — shifts your self-view.
Advice: See yourself with divine eyes.
October 23 - November 21
Scorpio: Your intuition runs sharp. Transformation feels inevitable. A dream or symbol repeats, guiding you toward closure. Financial caution is advised.
Advice: Mysteries unfold when patience waits.
November 22 - December 21
Sagittarius: Adventure beckons — physically or mentally. A teacher, a book, or a journey stirs a breakthrough. Midweek conversations sparkle with hidden truth.
Advice: The road widens when you walk it with wonder.
December 23 - January 20
Capricorn: Authority calls you forward. A small task blossoms into leadership. A mentor’s words carry hidden blessings. Ritual chanting empowers you.
Advice: True power wears humility.
January 21 - February 19
Aquarius: Ideas ripple outward like waves. Tech or teamwork gains ground. A mystical sign in the stars or sky affirms your direction. Guard your energy.
Advice: Innovation is your prayer.
February 20 - March 20
Pisces: The unseen currents favour you. Intuition heightens, dreams guide, and compassion flows. Midweek brings a mystical moment of reassurance.
Advice: Trust the tide — it carries you further than force.
Guruji Shrii Arnav