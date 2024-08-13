Home
Tata Motors begins deliveries of locally-manufactured Range Rover Sport

PTI
Last Updated : 13 August 2024, 07:55 IST

Mumbai: Tata Motors-owned Jaguar Land Rover on Tuesday announced the commencement of the locally-produced Range Rover Sport in the domestic market.

With this, the complete Range Rover portfolio is now made-in-India, the company said.

Jaguar Land Rover in May this year had announced that it will make Range Rover and Range Rover Sport in India at Tata Motors' Pune facility.

Available in both petrol and diesel engines, the new Range Rover Sport is priced at Rs 1.40 crore (ex-showroom), the company said.

"It's a significant milestone as we begin the deliveries of the locally-manufactured Range Rover Sport. With this, the complete Range Rover portfolio is now made-in-India and the local manufacturing footprint expands to six vehicles in the portfolio," said Rajan Amba, Managing Director, at JLR India.

Published 13 August 2024, 07:55 IST
