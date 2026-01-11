Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiamaharashtra

Maharashtra civic polls: AAP candidate makes assurance on stamp paper ahead of Vasai municipal elections

Instead of just giving verbal assurances, Gupta has notarized a legal affidavit on a stamp paper of Rs 100 and submitted it to the voters.
Last Updated : 11 January 2026, 04:16 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 11 January 2026, 04:16 IST
India NewsAAPIndian PoliticsMaharashtraVasai

Follow us on :

Follow Us