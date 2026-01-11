<p>Palghar: In the backdrop of the upcoming municipal elections, <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/aam-aadmi-party">Aam Aadmi Party</a>’s Sunil Sanjay Gupta, who is contesting the elections to the Vasai Virar City Municipal Corporation in the Vasai tehsil of Palghar district has undertaken a unique legal initiative. </p><p>Instead of just giving verbal assurances, Gupta has notarized a legal affidavit on a stamp paper of Rs 100 and submitted it to the voters.</p>.‘Mumbai is not a Maharashtra city’: Annamalai triggers backlash from Shiv Sena (UBT).<p>Through this affidavit, Gupta has stated that voters can take legal action against him if the proposed development works are not started within the first 24 months of his election. Thus, he has become the first candidate in this election to bind himself within a legal framework.</p><p>"Accountability is important in politics. As an engineer, I only believe in planning. I have taken this step with the aim that if I am unable to fulfill the promises I made on time, the public should have the full legal right to hold me accountable," said Gupta.</p>.<p>In an effort to bring transparency to the political arena, he has appealed to other candidates to give similar written guarantees. This initiative has sparked a new discussion among voters in the ward about administrative accountability.</p>