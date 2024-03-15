Government Launches Digital Intelligence Platform for Telecom Fraud: Oculeus shares advice with telecoms regulators

Recently, the Indian government unveiled two digital platforms named ‘Digital Intelligence Platform’ and ‘Chakshu’. The objective is to assist citizens in identifying fraudulent calls and text messages. while facilitating collaboration between law enforcement agencies, banks, financial intermediaries, and other stakeholders to swiftly block numbers involved in fraudulent activities.

AI technologies can play an important role in reducing the impact of telecom fraud. AI-backed software tools can help the telecom operators and government authorities greatly, helping to deal with threat actors in telecom cybersecurity.

In a recent interview, Gavin Stewart, Vice President of Sales at Oculeus, shared insights into the evolving telecom fraud and how the government can help. "Telecom fraud constantly evolves, employing both new and traditional methods to exploit vulnerabilities. Fraudsters prioritize easy ways to make money, which can range from complex schemes to exploiting simple weaknesses,” explained Stewart.

According to Stewart, governments play a crucial role in regulating telecom operators to safeguard citizens' interests, balancing profit motives with consumer protection. Regulators are increasingly intervening to address telecom fraud due to its potential negative impacts, from nuisance calls to significant financial losses for consumers, he added."A major problem is unregulated cross-border traffic as there are no international regulators. Greater cross-border regulatory co-operation is required to harmonize regulatory approach. In countries such as the US, Germany, UK and Australia, the regulators have recently acted to impose new laws aimed at reducing the prevalence of scam calls.