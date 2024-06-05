AMR Planet Mall, with its Summer Carnival, allows you to unveil a world of entertainment.

AMR Planet Summer Carnival is all about fun experiences and entertainment, including workshops, VR gaming, movie night, and much more.

Standing tall as one of the best malls in Secunderabad is AMR Planet Mall, which has garnered even more headlines with its AMR Planet Summer Carnival. The much-talked-about mall of Hyderabad has come up with a vibrant summer carnival, all about fun experiences and entertainment packed with exciting workshops, activities, thrilling VR gaming, Secunderabad’s first VR Gaming Zone, movie night for kids, and much more.

AMR Planet Mall has lined up a variety of workshops to infuse visitors with more creativity. On the other hand, children can get their hands dipped into weekend Art & Crafts workshops, where they can create mesmerizing pieces of art and crafts. All those who love dance can enrol in dance workshops to learn new moves to the trendiest music.

One of the major highlights of the AMR Planet Mall Summer Carnival is its exciting game zone like The Grand Maze, Snake & Ladder, and the Ball Pool provide endless entertainment.

One of the best malls in Hyderabad, through carnival artists and performers, also offers mascot fun with Mascot Dance on weekends, where street performers, jugglers, cyclists, and magicians will enthral everyone with their performances.

What has allowed AMR Planet Mall with its Summer Carnival to grab headlines everywhere is the rewarding shopping experience it offers visitors with offers like “Shop for ₹2500 and above and get an entry to The Grand Maze” and “Shop for ₹3500 and above and get an entry to The Grand Maze, Art & Craft workshops and gaming zone.” With Movie Night at the Terrace, 200 kids from the shortlisted range will get a chance to enjoy a movie night at the mall.

One can also experience the future of VR gaming at the AMR Planet Mall with its new Atmos VR Gaming Zone, the first VR gaming experience in Secunderabad. This cutting-edge attraction offers people immersive gaming experiences with various virtual reality games, blending excitement and adventure.

From offering the best and top-notch fashion brands to being home to some of the most renowned brands across niches, offering shoppers a shopping haven to delivering more excitement among all during summer with its Summer Carnival, AMR Planet Mall is your go-to family destination, promising fun for everyone for all age groups.